The best reactions to the Warriors beating the Cavaliers to win the 2017 NBA title

The Warriors are the 2017 NBA champions, and as always, folks on the internet have their thoughts. Kevin Durant made Golden State just as unfair as everyone predicted he would, and he earned Finals MVP after finishing with 39 points in a 129-120 Game 5 win over the Cavaliers.

Here are some of the best reactions to the 2017 NBA season's final result.

LeBron looks happy. He stuffed the stat sheet. Walking-dead apologists and blind witnesses will have his back. He "won." — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 13, 2017

So much for being rigged. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) June 13, 2017

This is the 6th straight year that LeBron was clearly & objectively the best player in the Finals. That's a record no one will ever approach — nick wright (@getnickwright) June 13, 2017

Congrats to the Warriors. One of the great 3-year runs in league history. And congrats to the Cavs. Fought till the end, made them earn it. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 13, 2017

KD says with about 50 seconds left, asked teammates "is this really happening?"

Says Dray & Iggy yelled at him "keep playing to the end!" — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 13, 2017

Can't get mad at KD for taking advantage of a culture that Bron helped create. — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) June 13, 2017

Aqib Talib shares his feelings on KD: pic.twitter.com/CduTgFL5gS — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 13, 2017

Kerr wouldn't even be a head coach without Jordan!!! #coattailboys!!! — AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) June 13, 2017

Steph averaged 27-9-8 and was the clear cut THIRD best player in this series. Bron and KD are ridiculous. — Larry Beyince (@DragonflyJonez) June 13, 2017

