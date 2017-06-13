Baltimore restaurant helped lure Jeremy Maclin to Ravens with free food for life

Jeremy Maclin made a big decision on Monday, opting to sign with the Baltimore Ravens over the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills. The wide receiver took a little more than a week to choose his next team after being released by the Chiefs last Friday, visiting both the Ravens and Bills during the process.

Money and fit with the team were likely major factors, but the city of Baltimore did its part to lure Maclin in, too. Jimmys Seafood, winner of Bar and Restaurant of the Year awards, offered Maclin free crab cakes for the length of his contract (two years). But after realizing the magnitude of this situation, the restaurant upped the offer to free crab cakes for life.

You drive a hard bargain, Mr. Maclin. We'll up the offer to free crab cakes for life. Now sign already! pic.twitter.com/XVjwjwZhHS — Jimmy's Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) June 8, 2017

Maclin was well aware of the offer on the table and made that known just minutes after the Ravens announced his signing.

@JimmysSeafood I read what y'all said…I love crab cakes! Lol — Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) June 12, 2017

CEO of Jimmys Seafood, John Minadakis, said the offer isnt going to take the restauarant out of business because how many crab cakes can one person eat?

"You put our crab cakes against Buffalo wings or Philly cheesesteaks, a crab cake is going to win every time," he said, via ESPN.

Whether crab cakes for life was the deciding factor or not, we may never know. But who can turn down free food from an award-winning restaurant?

