Angels draft Jordon Adell 10th overall

With the 10th pick in the 2017 MLB draft, the Angels selected outfielder Jordon "Jo" Adell out of Ballard High School in Louisville, Kentucky.

Only 18 years old, Adell already possess great power and star quality, and Angels Director of Scouting Matt Swanson can see the great potential in Adell:Young power was just one of the things we look at," Swanson said about scouting Adell, "and its just separate of the overall athleticism and everything you look for in a kind of a young 18 year old kid."

For Adell, the proof is in the pudding; in his senior season with the Ballard Bruins, Adell had a batting average of .562, blasted 25 homeruns, stole 22 bases, and was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Kentucky.Joining an already talented outfield with the likes of Mike Trout, the Angels say they are "just excited to watch him progress over the next couple of years and be an Angel for a really, really long time.

At pick number 47, the Angels drafted another exciting player,pitcher Griffin Canning out of UCLA.

Congratulations to RHP Griffin Canning on being selected 47th overall to the @Angels in the @MLBDraft. #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/ICiQ3Kb97V — UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) June 13, 2017

In his junior season with the UCLA Bruins, Canning posted a 2.34 ERA and struck out 140 batters in the 119 innings he pitched.