Watch Sidney Crosby and the Penguins celebrate their second straight Stanley Cup

The Stanley Cup was raised to close out the NHL season on Sunday, and for the second straight year it was done so by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Pens topped the Predators 2-0 in Nashville to clinch the Stanley Cup Final, four games to two. With the win, they became the league's first back-to-back championsin the salary cap era.

Sidney Crosby's trophy case is getting quite full. The Penguins captain not only raised his third Cup, but he also won his second Conn Smythe in as many years.Add those honors to his international resume and you've got a pretty decent legacy for a guy yet to hit 30 years old.

As is tradition, the 'C' on Crosby's sweater meant he was the first to raise the trophy and kick off the celebration.

It's always interesting to see who the captain hands the Cup off to first. This year, it was Ron Hainsey, the 36-year-old defenseman who participated in the first playoff run of his career after being acquired by the Penguins at this year's trade deadline.

One assumes that this was just the start of a wild night for the Penguins, who will bring Lord Stanley back to Pittsburgh for the second straight summer.