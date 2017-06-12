Watch David West shove Kyrie Irving as things get physical in Game 5

As the Warriors began to pull away in the second quarter of Game 5 against the Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving reached in and tied up David West. West didn't appreciate the aggressiveness, so he immediately shoved Irving, receiving a technical foul for his actions. Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith soon joined the fray and received technical fouls of their own, and it required several people to separate the players involved.

Replay Review (Game Crew): player altercation in Q2 of #CLEatGSW. Ruling: technical fouls assessed to Smith, Thompson, and West. pic.twitter.com/hBI0hakbO5 — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) June 13, 2017

Golden State overcame early foul trouble to enter halftime with a 71-60 lead, so Cleveland will need to show plenty more fight if it hopes to claw its way back into this one.

6

View gallery





Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | Kyle Terada