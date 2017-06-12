Twins select OF Rooker, RHP Leach in MLB Draft

After the Minnesota Twins used the top pick in the 2017 MLB Draft to select shortstop/outfielder Royce Lewis, they drafted outfielder Brent Rooker (35th overall) and right-handed pitcher Landon Leach (37th overall).

More Twins coverage

Rooker, a senior who playedfor Mississippi State, led the SEC with inbatting average (.387), slugging percentage (.810), on-base percentage (.495), hits (95), RBI (82), doubles (30), home runs (23) and total bases (201).

Not bad.

The Twins selected Rooker in the 38th round of last year's draft, but he decided to return for his senior season.

Grateful to the Minnesota Twins for the opportunity but we've got some unfinished business in Starkville. Can't wait to get back to work! Brent Rooker (@Brent_Rooker19) July 15, 2016

Minnesota went on to select Leach, a 6-foot-4, 205-poundright-handed pitcher from Pickering High School in Ontario, Canada.