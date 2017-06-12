Odell Beckham Jr. declares he's 'back' one day before mandatory minicamp

Odell Beckham Jr. found himself in the spotlight this offseason after he skipped New York Giants OTAs. He was spotted with Johnny Manziel and Iggy Azalea, which angered fans even more.

However, Beckham was expected to end his so-called holdout this week at mandatory minicamp, and according to his Instagram, hes planning to do just that. He posted this video, presumably of workouts he did this offseason, with #imback.

"The rain falls on the just and unjust alike…" #ImBack A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Jun 11, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

As you can see, Beckham was indeed working hard for the past month or so while he was skipping OTAs. There was no penalty for skipping them, considering theyre voluntary.

Beckham was never expected to miss this weeks minicamp, with Ben McAdoo saying all along that he would be there. Workouts and practices begin on Tuesday for the Giants and run for just three days hence minicamp.

Olivier Vernon was another Giants player who skipped OTAs, but hes also expected to be on the field for mandatory minicamp. If a player does skip this weeks workouts, hell face a fine of $80,405 for all three days.

It'll be fun to see Beckham and Brandon Marshall on the field together for the first time, which Eli Manning will certainly be happy about, too.

9

View gallery





Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports | Brad Penner