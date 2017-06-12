How to watch NBA Finals Game 5, Warriors vs. Cavaliers: time, TV, streaming, odds

The Cavaliers jumped all over the Warriors from the very beginning of Game 4 in Cleveland, scoring 49 first-quarter points on the way to a ridiculous 86 by halftime before ultimately coming away with a 137-116 victory to get their first win of the series. Almost everything went right for the Cavs in that one, so much so that Golden State is still feeling pretty good about its chances heading back to Oracle Arena for Monday's Game 5.

Will Cleveland be able to avoid elimination and extend the Finals to a sixth game? Find out by watching it all unfold on ABCs nationally televised broadcast, or live-stream the game online at WatchESPN.com.

Game 5 Monday, June 12: Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m. ET

Odds for Game 5: Golden State (-8.5). Over/Under: 230.5

6

View gallery





David Richard-USA TODAY Sports | David Richard