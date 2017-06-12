Happy Mavs Day! Dallas clinched NBA title 6 years ago today

Happy Mavs Day, MFFL's!

Six years ago today, the Dallas Mavericks knocked off LeBron James and the Miami Heat 105-95 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to capture their first and only NBA Championship.

It's fitting that James finds himself on the brink of elimination again tonight against the Golden State Warriors…but until Game 5 starts, let's enjoy a few tweets and remember how sweet 2011 was. Go Mavs.

We want to hear your stories! Where were you when this happened on June 12, 2011?! Tweet us your pics! pic.twitter.com/cktMw5ui6b — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) June 12, 2017