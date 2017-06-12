NBA
Happy Mavs Day! Dallas clinched NBA title 6 years ago today
Happy Mavs Day, MFFL's!
Six years ago today, the Dallas Mavericks knocked off LeBron James and the Miami Heat 105-95 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to capture their first and only NBA Championship.
It's fitting that James finds himself on the brink of elimination again tonight against the Golden State Warriors…but until Game 5 starts, let's enjoy a few tweets and remember how sweet 2011 was. Go Mavs.
We want to hear your stories! Where were you when this happened on June 12, 2011?! Tweet us your pics! pic.twitter.com/cktMw5ui6b
— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) June 12, 2017
@dallasmavs June 12th 2011 NBA Champs pic.twitter.com/F4XZTqEbZp
— Jason Terry (@jasonterry31) June 12, 2017
One of the most iconic TV shots from that Finals run. This tells a story. pic.twitter.com/JEkDWaWlXu
— Bobby Karalla (@bobbykaralla) June 12, 2017
June 12, 2011 pic.twitter.com/lh9RJSrPVL
— Bobby Karalla (@bobbykaralla) June 12, 2017
@SportsSturm pic.twitter.com/Y6upb6XSIq
— Jeff Lampkin (@lampdizl) June 12, 2017
Once a year I thank @mcuban, @swish41 @tysonchandler @jasonterry31 and the rest, for the ride of a lifetime! MFFL https://t.co/hu83kEizKd
— Cash Sirois (@CashSports) June 12, 2017
The greatest playoff run ever was 6 years ago today @dallasmavs @swish41 @mcuban #MFFL pic.twitter.com/ZNywRuDFo4
— Trey Gierisch (@CGTrey_3) June 12, 2017