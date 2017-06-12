Darrelle Revis to the Dallas Cowboys? Dez Bryant hopes so

It started with a simple Instagram post by Darrelle Revis.

The battle of the #timetogetbacktolockingdown A post shared by Darrelle Revis (@revisislandtwo4) on Jun 8, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

A picture of Revis and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant with a mention of "The Battle of the Goat."

It didn't take long for Bryant to Tweet back at Revis, recruiting the free agent cornerback to join the Cowboys.

@Revis24 Dallas? ….I promise you are going to love what we got going on around here..your attitude fits our culture…waiting….. — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 10, 2017

Revis was released on March 9th and the 31-year-old corner has been looking for work since…but the market for Revis Island has been quiet due to a drop in production last season.

The Cowboys are relying on a very young secondary, one rebuilt through the draft last month. If Dallas wanted to add some veteran presence to the unit, Revis could be an option…at least according to Dez.

20

View gallery





AP | Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.