D-backs looking for 'best available player' with No. 7 pick in MLB Draft

PHOENIX -- The Diamondbacks will have the No. 7 pick in Monday's MLB Draft, which gets underway at 4 p.m. (Arizona time)

The draft is divided into three days -- with the first round, competitive balance rounds and second round held on Monday, rounds three through 10 on Tuesday (starting at 10 a.m. Arizona time), and rounds 11 through 40 on Wednesday.

The D-backs did not have a first-round pick last year, having forfeited it by signing free-agent pitcher Zack Greinke.

Arizona's second-round pick will be No. 44 overall, and the D-backs also have a competitive balance round B selection (68th) on the draft's first day.

Among those expected to be chosen early in the first round are California high school pitcher Hunter Greene, Louisville pitcher/first baseman Brendan McKay, Kentucky high school outfielder Jordon Adell, Vanderbilit pitcher Kyle Wright; California high school shortstop/outfielder Royce Lewis, UC-Irvine oufielder/second baseman Keston Hiura, Virginia outfielder Adam Haseley, North Carolina high school pitcher MacKenzie Gore, North Carolina high school outfielder Austin Beck, Virginia first baseman Pavin Smith, Texas high school outfielder Shane Baz and North Carolina pitcher J.B. Bukauskas.