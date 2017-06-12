Welcome to the NFL, rookie.

New Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Switzer was having a nice, Sunday night workout…when one comment ruined his night.

Was feeling pretty good about my Sunday evening workout until the security guard at the facility thought I was the new kicker — Ryan Switzer (@Switz03) June 12, 2017

We guess the security guard wasn't at the Cowboys OTA's the last couple weeks where many reported that the rookie receiver out of North Carolina was one of the standouts in practice.

At 5'10" and 175 pounds, it might be easy for someone to not recognize the new guy around the gym that figures to play a big part in the Cowboys passing and return games next season.

