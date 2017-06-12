Colts bring in S Powell, WR Briggs on eve of minicamp

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts have claimed safety Tyvis Powell off waivers and signed receiver Chris Briggs.

To make room on the roster, Indy put undrafted rookie Trey Griffey on the waived-injured list. If Griffey clears waivers, he will go on the Colts' injured reserve list.

Indy also waived cornerback Reggie Porter.

Powell played in eight games with the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks last season. He had three tackles on special teams.

Briggs signed with Seattle in January after not playing in the NFL in 2016. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound receiver spent three seasons at Southern Mississippi before finishing his college career at Southeastern Louisiana.

Porter and Griffey were signed by the Colts after the NFL draft.

Indy's mandatory three-day minicamp opens Tuesday.

Brian Spurlock | Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports