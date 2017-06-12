Brewers select 2B Keston Hiura No. 9 overall

The Milwaukee Brewersused their first pick in the 2017 MLB Draft to bolster their middle infield, selecting second baseman Keston Hiura from the University of California-Irvine with the ninth overall pick.

In 56 games this season for the Anteaters, the junior led the nation with his .442 batting average and hit 23 doubles, eight home runs and 42 RBI.

Hiura certainly has the accolades worthy of a top-10 pick. He was named the Big West Field Player of the Year and first-team All-Big West after leading the conference in batting average, on-base percentage (.567), slugging percentage (.693), doubles and walks (50).

The Brewers went on to choose Tristen Lutz, an outfielder from James Martin Senior High School with the No. 34 overall pick.

They have one more selection during Day 1 of the draft at No. 46 overall.