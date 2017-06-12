Andrew McCutchen makes valiant effort to avoid tag at home with Olympic-like hurdle

Before he was a five-time MLB All-Star and NL MVP, Andrew McCutchen was winning state titles on his high school track and field team. On Sunday, the former three-sport star athlete showed off the skills that made him a top recruit before he started his pro baseball career.

The Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder showed off his impressive hops as he hurdled over Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, trying to avoid the tag at home plate.

Despite the valiant effort, McCutchen couldn't completely avoid the tag and was called out. The would-be run however, didn't matter in the end, as the Pirates went on to beat the Marlins, 3-1.

Andrew McCutchen said he was lucky he didn't get hurt vaulting catcher JT Realmuto. pic.twitter.com/zbQy4PMery Stephen J. Nesbitt (@stephenjnesbitt) June 11, 2017

9

View gallery





Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports | Jeff Curry