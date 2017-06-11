MLB
Watch Aaron Judge launch monster 495-foot homer
Aaron Judge can't stop hitting home runs.
On Sunday, the Yankees rookie smashed two more bombs, bringing his season total to 21, for the most in all of MLB.
The young phenom smoked one of those over the Yankee Stadium bleachers for an astounding 495 feet, his longest of the season.
NO WORDS. @thejudge44s 495-foot home run. https://t.co/t8gz0qwX8D #Crushed pic.twitter.com/aplKIzgpc5
Cut4 (@Cut4) June 11, 2017
gallery:
American League All-Star voting update: The fans are way off base
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | Kim Klement