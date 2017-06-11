Martin Truex Jr. to start out back in Pocono 400

Martin Truex Jr. will be forced to the back of the Monster Energy Series field for Sunday's Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

The No. 78 Furniture Row Racing team was forced to make an engine change after final practice late Saturday afternoon.

Truex, a 2015 Pocono winner, was supposed to start alongside pole-sitter Kyle Busch on the front row for the second consecutive week.

He'll join Dale Earnhardt Jr. at the back after the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports team also had to make an engine change during Friday's opening practice session.

Earnhardt swept both events at the Tricky Triangle in 2014.

Matthew T. Thacker | Matthew T. Thacker LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk