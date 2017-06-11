Marshawn Lynch overtakes Tom Brady in jersey sales; Colin Kaepernick cracks top 20

Marshawn Lynch has yet to play a down with the Oakland Raiders, but the veteran running back is already paying dividends for his new organization.

Lynch, who signed with his hometown Raiders in the offseason after spending five-plus seasons with the Seahawks, dethroned Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for the top spot in jersey sales last month. Dallas Cowboys star duo of Dak Prescot and Ezekiel Elliott and Texans rookie DeShaun Watson rounded out the top five.

Watson wasnt the only rookie to crack the top 20. Steelers third-round pick James Conner, a cancer survivor who played running back at Pittsburgh, had the 11th-best selling jersey, eclipsing such stars as Aaron Rodgers (12th), Antonio Browns (14th) and Dez Bryant (20th).

Colin Kaepernick also cracked the top 20 despite being unsigned. His San Francisco 49ers jersey finished 17th in sales.

The league also broke down jersey sales by state. Lynch dominated the West Coast while Brady was most popular among states on the East Coast.

Heres the entire list.

9

View gallery





Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports | Brad Penner