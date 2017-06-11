Marlins' bats silenced by Nova, fall to Pirates 3-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Ivan Nova pitched six shutout innings, Elias Diaz drove in two runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat Jeff Locke and the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Sunday.

Nova (6-4) allowed one hit, struck out four and walked none. He showed no ill effects from the left knee inflammation that bothered him in his previous start, but he threw only 77 pitches.

Locke (0-2) was charged with three runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings in his first start in Pittsburgh since he signed with Miami in free agency. The left-hander spent the first six years of his career with the Pirates.

Diaz drove in Jose Osuna and David Freese with a double in the first inning. Diaz also singled and scored on Jordy Mercer's single in the sixth inning.

Since regular catcher Francisco Cervelli went on the disabled list with a concussion on Wednesday, Diaz is 7 for 14 with four RBIs.

Ichiro Suzuki hit his second homer for Miami in the eighth. The 43-year-old Suzuki last hit more than one homer in a season in 2013.

Felipe Rivero got his second four-out save in as many days. He threw just 12 pitches.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RF Giancarlo Stanton did not start, but struck out pinch-hitting in the eighth inning. He suffered a right wrist contusion on Saturday when he was hit with a pitch.

Pirates: LHP Antonio Bastardo (left quad strain) made his sixth rehab appearance with Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday night and was charged with a run and two hits while recording two outs. He has a 4.26 ERA with Indianapolis.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Return home for an off day Monday after a 3-4 road trip. They open a two-game series with the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

Pirates: Jameson Taillon (2-1, 3.31 ERA) will make his first start since undergoing surgery to treat testicular cancer May 8 as the Pirates continue their homestand with a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies.