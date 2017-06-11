Manchester United make first summer buy, agree to sign Victor Lindelof

Manchester United announced their first big transfer of the summer window on Saturday. The Red Devils confirmed they'd reached an agreement with Benfica for center back Victor Lindelof.

Per usual, the transfer fee wasn't announced but reports put the fee at 31 million. The finer details of the transfer a medical, international clearance and contract terms will be completed in the coming days, the club said.

In Lindelof, Jose Mourinho gets an experienced defender who is still young at 22 years old. With Benfica, Lindelof won three Primeira Liga titles and was named to the UEFA Champions League "Breakthrough XI" in 2016. Smart with the ball at his feet, Lindelof is a very adept passer of the ball who can kickstart an attack. United conceded just 29 goals last season, good for second-fewest in the Premier League, but Mourinho has always prided himself on having an impenetrabledefense.

With Eric Bailly showing great promise as last season wore on, Manchester United might have one of the brightest young center back pairings in the league next season. What the transfer means for United other in-house center backs Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo remains to be seen.

