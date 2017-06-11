Ex-NBA player Sebastian Telfair arrested on gun possession-related charges in New York

A New York City police official confirmed to FOX Sports that former NBA player Sebastian Telfair was one of two men arrested early Sunday on gun possession-relatedcharges as well as possession of a controlled substance.

The story was first reported by NBC News in New York.

According to a law enforcement official, the arrest occurred at 2:50 a.m. Sunday, when Telfair, 32, and another man, Jami Thomas, 18, were pulled over because their vehicle's headlights were turned off. The law enforcement official said police saw a burning marijuana cigarette, and the two were placed under arrest.A subsequent search of the vehiclerevealed three loaded fire arms, one semiautomatic rifle, a ballistic vest and two bags of marijuana, the source said.

Telfair was later charged with unlawful possession of a ballistic vest, unlawful possession of ammunition magazine, possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensedoperator of a motor vehicle and a motor vehicle equipment violation, according to the source.

Telfair and Thomas are expected to be arraigned in a New York court either late Sunday or Monday.

A New York native, Telfair went from high school to the NBA in 2004 and was selected 13th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers.

He played for eight different teams during a career that spanned from 2004 to 2015 and most recently played in China.