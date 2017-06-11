Dez Bryant tries to lure Darrelle Revis to the Cowboys

Dez Bryant let everyone know his feelings about this years Dallas Cowboys roster last month, calling it the best team hes been on in his seven-year career. But that doesnt mean there isnt room for improvement.

The veteran wideout took to Twitter on Saturday in the hopes of bolstering Dallas secondary, which lost Brandon Carr, Morris Claiborne, Barry Church and J.J. Wilcox in free agency, reaching out to one of the biggest names still on the market Darrelle Revis.

@Revis24 Dallas? ….I promise you are going to love what we got going on around here..your attitude fits our culture…waiting….. — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 10, 2017

Revis was part of the New York Jets veteran purging this offseason after his play dropped off significantly last season. The Jets still owe the 31-year-old $6 million unless he signs with another team, but its unlikely an organization will pony up that kind of money for the former Pro Bowl cornerback.

Dallas has addressed its needs in the secondary by adding Nolan Carroll and Robert Blanton in free agency and drafting Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis.

9

View gallery





Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports | Brad Penner