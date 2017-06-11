Chargers, pass-rusher Melvin Ingram agree to four-year deal reportedly worth $66 million

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Melvin Ingram has been a no-show this offseason for the teams workouts, but the 28-year-olds holdout came to an end Sunday. The Chargers agreed to a four-year deal reportedly worth $66 million with the star pass-rusher, which includes $42 million guaranteed, NFL Network reported.

The #Chargers signed pass-rusher Melvin Ingram to a 4-year, $66M deal, source said. Their franchise player. $42M in guarantees — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 11, 2017

Ingram will make $16.5 million a year, which reportedly was the annual figure he was targeting.

The former first-round pick has lived up to the billing the past two seasons after being slowed by injuries in 2013 and 2014. Ingram has combined for 18 sacks the past two years but apparently was upset by the Chargers placing the franchise tag on him in February.

Ingram was set to make $14.55 million in 2017 under the tag, but he was seeking long-term security. Both sides had until July 15 to work out a long-term deal.

The Chargers were 16th last season in yards allowed per game and finished last in the AFC West for the second consecutive year. The franchise is preparing for its first season in Los Angeles.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports | Brad Penner