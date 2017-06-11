Cal State Fullerton headed to College World Series for second time in three years

OMAHA! OMAHA!

The Cal State Fullerton Titans baseball team is headed to the College World Series for the second time in three years after defeating Long Beach State 2 -- 1 on Sunday and taking the final two games of their best of three series.

Despite losing the first game of their Super Regionals match up with the Dirtbags 3 -- 0, the Titans dusted themselves off to take Game 2 in a rout 12 -- 0 before holding on late to finish off the series and clinch a trip to Omaha.

While the Titans are headed to play in their 18th College World Series, it's disappointment for a Long Beach State team that entered the regional tournament as the No. 1 seed and was 5-1 against Fullerton in the regular season.

Conine strikes him out and the Titans win it!!!! We're headed to Omaha for the 18th time in school history!!! HOW SWEET IT IS!!! pic.twitter.com/EBgK8Chos2 — Titan Baseball (@BaseballTitans) June 11, 2017

The Titans now head to Omaha along with Louisville, Texas A&M and Oregon State also clinching spots. The College World Series begins June 12.