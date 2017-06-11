Bruce Arena says the USMNT will make as many as 7 lineup changes vs. Mexico

Bruce Arena says we'll see a very different United States lineup against Mexico on Sunday night, with up to seven changes to the XI that played from the start against Trinidad and Tobago.

Speaking to FOX Soccer's Jenny Taft before the match, Arena confirmed that he'll be shaking the squad up in a major way: "I think you're going to see some changes. As many as seven changes from the game against Trinidad. I think the short window we have between the games against Trinidad and Mexico, plus the travel, plus the altitude, supports the concept that we need to make some changes.

"So, I think that's what we're going to do. We're going to pull the trigger, bring seven new faces to the field, and hopefully that'll help make a difference, and perhaps create a level playing field with Mexico."

With a relatively short turnaround from Thursday's match in Colorado, plus the added difficulty of playing in Mexico's Azteca Stadium, it makes sense that Arena wants to keep his team fresh. He didn't say which players will be rotated, but it's probably safe to assume Christian Pulisic will be amongst the four players to keep his place.

Let's hope so, at least.

8

View gallery



