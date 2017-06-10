Yankees' Aaron Judge blasts hardest-hit home run of the year against Orioles

Yankees star Aaron Judge smashed a solo home run in the first inning against the Baltimore OriolesSaturday that has clocked in at the hardest-hit home run of 2017, FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports.

ALL RISE! AARON JUDGE! Too strong, too good. Solo HR to get the @Yankees going. #BALvsNYY https://t.co/CgvzbyAA3C — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 10, 2017

The 121.07 mph blast was the hardest-hit home run not just of the season, but of the entire Statcast era.

121.1-mph home run by Aaron Judge, the hardest-hit HR EVER recorded in the Statcast Era. (via @statcast) https://t.co/W0tlUtWKeM — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 10, 2017

Statcast era started in 2015 https://t.co/WNCD6jbPeE — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 10, 2017

The solo moonshotwas the 25-year-old Judge's 19th of the season, which leads the league.

AndJudge apparently set anexample for the rest of histeammates with that home run: Starlin Castro, Gary Sanchez, Didi Gregorius and Matt Holliday also homered as the Yankees obliteratedthe Baltimore Orioles 16-3 to notch the Bronx Bombers'fourth straight win.

Brad Penner | USA TODAY Sports