Yankees' Aaron Judge blasts hardest-hit home run of the year against Orioles
Yankees star Aaron Judge smashed a solo home run in the first inning against the Baltimore OriolesSaturday that has clocked in at the hardest-hit home run of 2017, FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports.
ALL RISE! AARON JUDGE!
The 121.07 mph blast was the hardest-hit home run not just of the season, but of the entire Statcast era.
The solo moonshotwas the 25-year-old Judge's 19th of the season, which leads the league.
AndJudge apparently set anexample for the rest of histeammates with that home run: Starlin Castro, Gary Sanchez, Didi Gregorius and Matt Holliday also homered as the Yankees obliteratedthe Baltimore Orioles 16-3 to notch the Bronx Bombers'fourth straight win.
