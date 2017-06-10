Pocono XFINITY qualifying interrupted by a fox

Every NASCAR track has its own unique set of challenges and Pocono Raceway is no exception.

Located deep in the woods of Northeast Pennsylvania, the 2.5-mile Tricky Triangle has a challenge few other tracks do: Critters.

Remember in 2012, when Stephen Leicht vaporized a groundhog during practice at Pocono?

The track has also had to deal with deer in the past.

Well, Saturday morning at Pocono there was another critter-related problem: A fox ran out on the track during the middle of the qualifying session for this afternoons NASCAR XFINITY Series race.

So here's the deal. If you come to @poconoraceway, you see car races and animals too. Think of it as a zoo for racers. 2 for 1 deal I say pic.twitter.com/I50svnHyFf — Wood Brothers Racing (@woodbrothers21) June 10, 2017

Is that #Tricky hiding out in the @poconoraceway SAFER barrier?! Caution is out in qualifying for a … fox. — RCR (@RCRracing) June 10, 2017

Looks like they caught the fox that brought out that caution pic.twitter.com/L30WKNTmz2 — Roush Fenway Racing (@roushfenway) June 10, 2017

Track officials tried to capture the cute little red fox, but it ran inside the SAFER barrier and hid. And after a few minutes of unsuccessfully trying to corral the fox, the workers capped the end of the SAFER barrier and will relocate the fox when cars are no longer on track.

