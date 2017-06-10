Nascar
Pocono XFINITY qualifying interrupted by a fox
Every NASCAR track has its own unique set of challenges and Pocono Raceway is no exception.
Located deep in the woods of Northeast Pennsylvania, the 2.5-mile Tricky Triangle has a challenge few other tracks do: Critters.
Remember in 2012, when Stephen Leicht vaporized a groundhog during practice at Pocono?
The track has also had to deal with deer in the past.
Well, Saturday morning at Pocono there was another critter-related problem: A fox ran out on the track during the middle of the qualifying session for this afternoons NASCAR XFINITY Series race.
Winning hearts everywhere.
Our friend the fox is adorable. #NASCARonFS1 @poconoraceway pic.twitter.com/mFxJyAuLNh
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 10, 2017
So here's the deal. If you come to @poconoraceway, you see car races and animals too. Think of it as a zoo for racers. 2 for 1 deal I say pic.twitter.com/I50svnHyFf
— Wood Brothers Racing (@woodbrothers21) June 10, 2017
Is that #Tricky hiding out in the @poconoraceway SAFER barrier?! Caution is out in qualifying for a … fox.
— RCR (@RCRracing) June 10, 2017
Looks like they caught the fox that brought out that caution pic.twitter.com/L30WKNTmz2
— Roush Fenway Racing (@roushfenway) June 10, 2017
Track officials tried to capture the cute little red fox, but it ran inside the SAFER barrier and hid. And after a few minutes of unsuccessfully trying to corral the fox, the workers capped the end of the SAFER barrier and will relocate the fox when cars are no longer on track.
AP | Logan Whitton/LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk