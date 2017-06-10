Man City starlet Gabriel Jesus suffers broken eye socket on international duty

Brazil's soccer federation says Gabriel Jesus broke his eye socket in a friendly match against Argentina on Friday. The Manchester City striker went up in an aerial challenge and caught an elbow from Argentina center back Nicolas Otamendi.

The 20-year-old was stretchered off the pitch near the end of 1-0 loss in Melbourne, Australia. Jesus initially was given a clean bill of health following the hit from his club teammate, but further tests revealed a fracture of his left orbital. A timetable hasn't been set for his return just yet, but he's set to miss Brazil's friendly against Australia on Tuesday at the very least.

The injury is another setback for Jesus, who officially joined City in January for a reported32 million. After a strong start for City, the forward was held out with a broken bone in his foot and missed more than two months. He showed the makings of a star in his abbreviated Premier League season, though, scoring seven goals with four assists in 10 caps.

The good news for Brazil and Manchester City? Jesus said "I'm fine" on Twitter following the injury.

Estou bem — Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus33) June 10, 2017

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

