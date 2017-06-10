NCAA FB
LA Rams ink Everett, Kupp, Johnson to rookie contracts
With training camp less than a week away, the LA Rams' rookies Gerald Everett, Cooper Kupp and John Johnson officially signed rookie contracts with the team.
The Rams officially sign @lightningstrk12, @CooperKupp and @iamjohnthethird today
Ink is Dry https://t.co/6F5xikvqQe pic.twitter.com/jgKVtfKUx0
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 10, 2017
The only remaining unsigned rookies from the Rams' 2017, Everett, Kupp and Johnson had been taking part in the team's voluntary training activitiesin May and June.
A tight end out of South Alabama, Everett was the first selection of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Rams in the second round -- LA did not have any first round picks as a result of the trade that landed them Jared Goff at No. 1 in 2016's draft. Wide receiver Kupp and saftey Johnson were selected one round later in the third.
The Rams begin their mandatory mini-camp on June 13.