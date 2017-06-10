LA Rams ink Everett, Kupp, Johnson to rookie contracts

With training camp less than a week away, the LA Rams' rookies Gerald Everett, Cooper Kupp and John Johnson officially signed rookie contracts with the team.

The only remaining unsigned rookies from the Rams' 2017, Everett, Kupp and Johnson had been taking part in the team's voluntary training activitiesin May and June.

A tight end out of South Alabama, Everett was the first selection of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Rams in the second round -- LA did not have any first round picks as a result of the trade that landed them Jared Goff at No. 1 in 2016's draft. Wide receiver Kupp and saftey Johnson were selected one round later in the third.

The Rams begin their mandatory mini-camp on June 13.