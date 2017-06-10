Kyle Busch leads Monster Energy Series final practice at Pocono

Saturdays final practice in advance of the Pocono 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race (Sunday, 1:30 p.m. ET, FS1) was an all-K affair two Kyles and a Keselowski.

Fastest during the 55-minute session was pole-winner and 2015 series champ Kyle Busch, who ran a best lap of 175.421 miles per hour in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Second fast was 2012 champ Brad Keselowski, who managed a fast lap of 175.285 mph in the No. 2 Team Penske Ford.

Right behind Keselowski was Kyle Larson, who went 175.210 mph in the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet.

Both Kyles and Keselowski figure to play prominent roles in the outcome of Sundays race at the three-turn, 2.5-mile track.

Another driver to watch will be Kevin Harvick, who had the fastest Ford in practice, with his Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 clocking in fourth at 175.050 mph. Completing the top five wasChase Elliott in the first of the four Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolets.

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson wound up eighth, with Dale Earnhardt Jr. 20th, two positions ahead of Danica Patrick.

For full results from Saturday's final session, click here.