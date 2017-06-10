Ion 'The Hulk' Cutelaba smashes Henrique da Silva with 22-second knockout

Ion Cutelaba added another first-round finish to his resume with a vicious knockout over Henrique da Silva at UFC Fight Night in New Zealand.

The always animated Cutelaba is nicknamed "The Hulk" and true to his Marvel Comics moniker, he smashed the competition to get his second win inside the Octagon.

As soon as the fight started, Cutelaba was on the attack looking to land punches on da Silva, who was barely able to set his feet on a combination before he had punches being launched at his head in rapid fire succession.

Cutelaba connected with a left hook that staggered da Silva and sent him to the mat before the Moldavian light heavyweight followed him to the ground.

Ion Cutelaba talked big and hit bigger. The Hulk took out Frankenstein aka Henrique da Silva in less than :30! https://t.co/3jwKrYzP4T — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) June 11, 2017

Cutelaba started unloading with a series of right hands while pinning da Silva to the ground with his left and as it appeared as if each punch was just eating through the Brazilian's attempted defense.

Finally, Cutelaba connected with a few more shots that saw da Silva go limp as the referee rushed into stop the fight at 22 seconds into the first round.

Cutelaba commented afterwards that it's late back at home and he wanted to know that his daughter got to sleep on time so he had to finish this fight in a hurry.

Consider it mission accomplished as Cutelaba gets his 11th career first round finish.