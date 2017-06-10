History is made with all-driver XFINITY Pocono broadcast

Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Pocono Raceway was a momentous day in the world of motorsports broadcasting.

For the first time in history, FOX Sports launched an all-driver broadcast lineup for the Pocono Green 250 at the Tricky Triangle.

With Kevin Harvick serving as the play-by-play announcer, Joey Logano and Clint Bowyer joined the 2014 Cup champion in the FOX NASCAR booth as color analysts during the broadcast.

Danica Patrick and Denny Hamlin took on in-studio host roles in the Hollywood Hotel, while Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Erik Jones took over pit-road reporting duties for the race.

40

View gallery





Matthew T. Thacker | Matthew T. Thacker LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk