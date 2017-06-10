Giancarlo Stanton leaves game with bruised right wrist

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton has left the game in Pittsburgh with a bruised right wrist after being hit by a pitch.

Stanton was struck in the first inning by a pitch from Trevor Williams. Stanton made his way to first base, but after consultation with the team trainer, he was replaced by Ichiro Suzuki. Stanton was the second batter of the game.

(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);}(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));

Giancarlo Stanton has to leave the game after being hit by a p… The Miami Marlins staked themselves an early 3-0 lead over the Pirates, but they got a scare in the first inning, when Giancarlo Stanton had to leave the game after he was hit by a pitch.Game 3 between the Fish and the Bucs is live now on FOX Sports Florida.#MiamiMarlins #MLB Posted by FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun on Saturday, June 10, 2017

X-rays were negative and Stanton was listed as day to day.

The star outfielder hit a 449-foot home run on Friday night against the Pirates. He has 16 homers this season.

Stanton missed the last month and half of 2016 with a groin strain. He missed all but 74 games of the 2015 season with an injury in his left hand.