Dirk Nowitzki responds to 'issue' in NBA LIVE video game
There apparently is a glitch with Dirk Nowitzki in the new EA Sports NBA LIVE video game.
We are aware of an issue with Dirk Nowitzki and are working on a fix.
— EA SPORTS NBA LIVE (@EASPORTSNBA) June 9, 2017
The Dallas Mavericks superstar jokingly responded to this "issue."
I have enough issues on the court already. Don't need one in a video game…. https://t.co/wrdCPjZMS6
— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) June 10, 2017
