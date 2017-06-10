sports

Dirk Nowitzki responds to 'issue' in NBA LIVE video game

By Louis Ojeda Jr.

There apparently is a glitch with Dirk Nowitzki in the new EA Sports NBA LIVE video game.

We are aware of an issue with Dirk Nowitzki and are working on a fix.

— EA SPORTS NBA LIVE (@EASPORTSNBA) June 9, 2017

The Dallas Mavericks superstar jokingly responded to this "issue."

I have enough issues on the court already. Don't need one in a video game…. https://t.co/wrdCPjZMS6

— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) June 10, 2017

