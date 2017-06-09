What Bryce Harper did to this baseball was absolutely foul

Bryce Harper doesn't have to hit the ball out of the park to show off his power.

Heck, hebarely needs to hit it out of thehome plate area.

The Washington Nationals star is having a fantastic year at the plate, but on Thursday night he showed off his power on a foul ball that traveled only a few feet.

Just watch.

Yep, he literally hit the cover off the ball.

After the second inning oddity, Harper buckled down and finished the night 3-for-4 with a double, a run and RBI in the 6-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

10

View gallery





Evan Habeeb | USA TODAY Sports