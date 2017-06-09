sports

Expand/Collapse Search

MLB

What Bryce Harper did to this baseball was absolutely foul

By Kerouac Smith
Washington Nationals Bryce Harper (34) during a game against theChicago Cubs on May 6 2016 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL. The Cubs beat the Nationals 8-6.(David Durochik via AP)

Washington Nationals Bryce Harper (34) during a game against theChicago Cubs on May 6 2016 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL. The Cubs beat the Nationals 8-6.(David Durochik via AP)

Bryce Harper doesn't have to hit the ball out of the park to show off his power.

Heck, hebarely needs to hit it out of thehome plate area.

The Washington Nationals star is having a fantastic year at the plate, but on Thursday night he showed off his power on a foul ball that traveled only a few feet.

Just watch.

. @Bharper3407, just casually busting baseballs. pic.twitter.com/CXu6rcrpix

— MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) June 9, 2017

Yep, he literally hit the cover off the ball.

After the second inning oddity, Harper buckled down and finished the night 3-for-4 with a double, a run and RBI in the 6-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

10


gallery:
The 9 most puzzling slumps of the 2017 MLB season

Evan Habeeb | USA TODAY Sports