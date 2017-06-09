UFC flyweight Ian McCall cleared of potential doping violation by USADA

Ian McCall has been cleared of any wrong doing after being granted a retroactive therapeutic use exemption by USADA from an incident that occurred around UFC 208 in February.

USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) announced on Friday that McCall would not face any disciplinary action after receiving an IV before being pulled from his previously scheduled bout in February.

According to USADA officials, McCall received an intravenous infusion of saline on the advice of his physician prior to his fight at UFC 208. Saline is not a banned substance, but athletes are not allowed to receive an IV more than 50mL per a six hour period under WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) regulations, which are the rules adopted for the UFC's anti-doping policy.

"After a thorough investigation of the circumstances surrounding the potential violation, which included the retroactive TUE (therapeutic use exemption) application process, USADA determined that the athlete had a diagnosed acute medical condition for which the use of an intravenous infusion is consistent with the standard of care," USADA officials said on Friday. "Because McCalls TUE application was granted retroactively, his use of a prohibited method will not result in an anti-doping policy violation."

That's good news for McCall, who could certainly use some right now after his last five fights have been cancelled due to injuries and other obstacles that have kept the flyweight from competing since 2015.

As of now, there's no word on when McCall will attempt to book his next fight but he's now clear of any potential roadblocks by USADA.

7

View gallery





Zuffa LLC via Getty Images | Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC