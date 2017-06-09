Steelers kicker says he was ejected from Stanley Cup Final Game 5 for crazy reason

Theres been a small connection between the NFL and the NHL playoffs, thanks to the Tennessee Titans devotion to supporting the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final. Quarterback Marcus Mariota and the offensive linemen have been at Bridgestone Arena on multiple occasions, but it was a Steeler pulling for his citys team in Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Kicker Chris Boswell was in attendance for Game 5, but not for the entirety of the action. He said on Twitter that he was kicked out for banging on the glass.

Got kicked out for banging on the glass?! Man that's crazy!! Sorry we just won two fights! — Chris Boswell (@WizardOfBoz09) June 9, 2017

Fellow special teamer and since-retired Colts punter Pat McAfee approved of Boswells passion.

Love everything about this — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 9, 2017

Banging against the glass isnt against the rules to a certain extent, but its likely Boswell went over the top with it. Perhaps he got a bit rowdy in the front row -- not what you'd expect from a kicker.

