Reports: Ohio State to hire Butler's Chris Holtmann as new hoops coach

The Ohio State Buckeyes reportedly have a deal in place for Butlers Chris Holtmann to be their new head basketball coach.

Butler's Chris Holtmann will be Ohio State's next head coach, @usatodaysports has confirmed. 8-yr deal, $3 mil per year. Story coming. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 9, 2017

Ohio State has agreed to deal with Butlers Chris Holtmann, sources told ESPN. Its an 8-year deal. News conference not expected today. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) June 9, 2017

Holtmann, 45, went 70-31 over the past three seasons at Butler and reached the NCAA tournament each year. The Bulldogs finished 25-9 this past season and lost to eventual national champion North Carolina in the Sweet 16. Prior to coaching at Butler, Holtmann went 44-54 in three seasons with Gardner-Webb.

The Buckeyes surprisingly parted ways with coach Thad Matta on Monday after 13 years, resulting in an unusual coaching search in June. On Thursday, Creighton coach Greg McDermott considered the front-runner at that point announced he was staying put.

Ohio State finished the 2016-17 season with a 17-15 record and missed the NCAA tournament for the second consecutive season.

