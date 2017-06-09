Rays place Kevin Kiermaier on disabled list, recall Mallex Smith

TAMPA BAY RAYS PRESS RELEASE

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays have made the following roster moves in advance of tonights game against the Oakland Athletics:

Placed CF Kevin Kiermaier (right hip fracture) on the 10-day disabled list;

Placed 1B/DH Rickie Weeks Jr. (right shoulder impingement) on the 10-day disabled list;

Recalled OF Mallex Smith from Triple-A Durham;

Acquired INF Taylor Featherston from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for cash considerations;

Transferred INF Matt Duffy from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list

Kiermaier left yesterdays game against the Chicago White Sox following his 5th-inning at-bat due to injury. This marks his second stint on the major league disabled list, as he sustained two fractures in his left hand in May 2016.

Featherston, 27, has spent the season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, batting .270 (37-for-137) with three home runs, 20 RBI, six stolen bases and a .370 on-base percentage. He has appeared at third base (33 games, all starts), left field (seven games, four starts), second base (six games, three starts), designated hitter (two games, both starts) and first base (two games, no starts). He has appeared in the majors with the Los Angeles Angels in 2015 and the Philadelphia Phillies in 2016, and is a career .156 (28-for-180) hitter in 120 games.