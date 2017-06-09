sports

LeBron James throws pass to himself off the backboard for a dunk

By Andre Vergara

Everything was working for the Cavaliers in the first half ofGame 4, with Cleveland scoring an NBA Finals-record 86 points, and it didn't stop in the second half.

LeBron James, caught in the air with no one to pass to, threw itto himself off the backboard for a dunk early in the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors.

Ridiculous! LeBron pulls out some All-Star Game flair in the #NBAFinals #DefendTheLand pic.twitter.com/Ukjxs8j8ln

— NBA.com (@NBAcom) June 10, 2017

James scored 22 points in the first half and remained hot in the second.

