NBA
LeBron James throws pass to himself off the backboard for a dunk
Everything was working for the Cavaliers in the first half ofGame 4, with Cleveland scoring an NBA Finals-record 86 points, and it didn't stop in the second half.
LeBron James, caught in the air with no one to pass to, threw itto himself off the backboard for a dunk early in the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors.
Ridiculous! LeBron pulls out some All-Star Game flair in the #NBAFinals #DefendTheLand pic.twitter.com/Ukjxs8j8ln
— NBA.com (@NBAcom) June 10, 2017
James scored 22 points in the first half and remained hot in the second.
gallery:
Kevin Durant has joined Shaq and Jordan at a level of NBA Finals dominance