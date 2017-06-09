How to watch Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Warriors vs. Cavaliers: time, TV, streaming, odds

The Cleveland Cavaliers gave the Golden State Warriors their best shot in Game 4 and even held a six-point lead at home with 2:20 remaining before Golden State closed the game on an 11-0 run and Kevin Durant hit what might go down as the biggest shot of the series.

Will Cleveland be able to avoid the sweep and extend the Finals to a fifth game? Find out by watching it all unfold on ABCs nationally televised broadcast, or live-stream the game online at WatchESPN.com.

Game 4 Friday, June 9: Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET

Odds for Game 4: Golden State (-6). Over/Under: 228.5

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports | Ken Blaze