Heat broadcaster Tony Fiorentino to retire from TV after 2017-18 season

MIAMI -- Tony Fiorentino, an original Miami Heat employee, will begin his 15th and final season as a member of the television broadcasting team when the team opens training camp in September.

Fiorentino, who first gained experience as a fill-in analyst during the 1991 season, became a regular fixture on the team's television and radio broadcasts during the 2003-04 season. He succeeded Mike Fratello early in the 2004-05 season and has been paired with fellow Heat original, Eric Reid, ever since. Fiorentino was the TV analyst for each of the team's three NBA Championship titles and celebrations.

2017-18 will mark his 30th season with the franchise, a tenure that began with Fiorentino on the bench as an assistant coach for the inaugural 1988-89 Miami Heat team. During his extensive time with the Heat, Fiorentino has served in a variety of coaching, scouting and broadcast capacities, including his three-year stint as an assistant coach for the WNBA's Miami SOL.

"I never would have imagined that I would spend 15 years on the air as a Heat broadcaster and be approaching my 30th season with the club," said Fiorentino. "Calling the games, especially during the three Championship seasons, was a fantastic experience. I've worn many hats during my time with the Heat and I'll continue to represent my team and interact with Heat Nation in my not so new' role." Fiorentino will remain with the team following the conclusion of the 2017-18 season, serving as both a Heat Ambassador and as the Director for the franchise's very popular summer basketball camp program.

"As an original member of the Miami Heat, Tony's history with the franchise includes 30 incredible years of dedicated service and countless accomplishments," said Michael McCullough, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of The Heat Group. "Many Heat fans have grown up with "The Coach", either from watching the Heat game broadcasts or by participating in Heat Basketball Camp. Tony's impact on the Heat fan base spans decades and we're happy this three-time NBA Champion will remain a member of the Miami Heat Family."

The Heat and broadcast partner FOX Sports Sun are in the process of evaluating candidates to fill the impending vacancy.