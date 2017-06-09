Full results from Winstar 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

Christopher Bell earned his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race of the season in Friday night's wild Winstar 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

After a caution came out for Timothy Peters' horrific flip coming to the white flag, Bell edged out Chase Briscoe as they crossed the line. The race became official when the caution came out because drivers where on the white-flag lap.

Ryan Truex finished third, followed by Grant Enfinger and Ben Rhodes.

For full results from Friday night's race, click here.