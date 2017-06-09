Derrick Lewis vs. Mark Hunt official; one fighter misses weight at UFC in New Zealand

UFC Fight Night in Auckland, New Zealand is now set after the fighters hit the scale late Thursday night (Friday night local time) ahead of the card airing live on FS1 this Saturday night.

Heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Mark Hunt will meet in the main event as the two top 10 fighters both look to add another knockout to their respective resumes in a matchup that promises fireworks.

Lewis and Hunt weighed in at an identical 265-pounds which is the exact limit for a heavyweight fight in mixed martial arts. Needless to say, these two fighters will be slinging heavy leather when they meet in the Octagon on Saturday night.

In the co-main event, Derek Brunson tipped the scale at 186 pounds as he looks to bounce back from two straight losses in his most recent fights including a very close, controversial decision to Anderson Silva this past February.

Meanwhile, Australian born Dan Kelly came in at 186 pounds also as he looks to build on his recent win streak including his last victory against former UFC champion Rashad Evans.

Only one fighter failed to make weight as newcomer Chan-Mi Jeon came in at 118 pounds for her strawweight contest against former "Ultimate Fighter" competitor J.J. Aldrich.

Because Jeon came in two pounds over weight she was fight 20-percent of her fight purse, which will be given to Aldrich as a penalty.

Here are the full weigh-in results for UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Hunt (h/t to MMAJunkie)

MAIN CARD (10 p.m. ET on FS1)

MAIN EVENT: Derrick Lewis (265) vs. Mark Hunt (265)

Derek Brunson (186) vs. Daniel Kelly (186)

Dan Hooker (156) vs. Ross Pearson (155)

Ion Cutelaba (204) vs. Henrique da Silva (206)

Tim Elliott (126) vs. Ben Nguyen (126)

Mizuto Hirota (146) vs. Alex Volkanovski (145)

PRELIMS ON FS1 (8 p.m. ET on FS1)

Damien Brown (155) vs. Vinc Pichel (156)

Luke Jumeau (170) vs. Dominique Steele (170.5)

Ashkan Mokhtarian (125) vs. John Moraga (126)

Kiichi Kunimoto (170) vs. Zak Ottow (171)

EARLY PRELIMS (7 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

J.J. Aldrich (116) vs. Chan-Mi Jeon (118)*

Thibault Gouti (154) vs. Maestro Dong Hyun Kim (155)

*Jeon fined 20-percent of her purse for missing weight.

7

View gallery





Zuffa LLC via Getty Images | Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC