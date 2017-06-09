Cleveland Cavaliers score Finals-record 86 points in first half of Game 4

LeBron James was asked if the Cleveland Cavaliers had hit the Golden State Warriors with their best shot after a gut-wrenching Game 3 loss; James said he didn't know.

Apparently the answer was no, they had not.

The Cavaliers scored an NBA Finals-record 86 points in the first half of Game 4 Friday night, hitting 13 three-pointers in front of a fired-up home crowd.

The Warriors scored 68 points, capped by a buzzer-beating three by Kevin Durant and still trailed by 18 at halftime.

Replay Review (Malloy): if Durants made FG was released before time expired in Q2 of #GSWatCLE. Ruling: Confirmed, basket counts.

Kyrie Irving led the way with 28 points while James added 22 and Kevin Love 17 for the Cavs, who appeared determined to keep the Warriors from celebrating a championship on their court.

The Cavs are trying to spoil the Warriors' perfect postseason run 15-0 so far and send the series back to the Bay down 3-1. Last year the Cavs trailed 3-1 before rallying to win the first title in Cleveland's history.

