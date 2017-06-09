Cavaliers set NBA Finals first-half record for most points scored

It was a first half for the ages.

First, the Cavs sets an NBA high-mark with 49 points in the first quarter, the most in NBA Finals history. Then the Cavs proceeded to pile up an 86-point first half.

The Cavaliers became the first team in NBA Finals history to score more than 81 points in a first half. The Cavaliers also set an NBA record for most 3-pointers in a first half with 13. The Cavs shot a ferocious 60-percent from the field, led by a scorching hot Kyrie Irving who produced28 points on 11-14 shooting.

The 154 combined 1st half PTS between the @cavs & @warriors are the most combined PTS by both teams for a #NBAFinals half. pic.twitter.com/j3ehdhQj8w — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) June 10, 2017

LeBron James added 22 points while Kevin Love dropped 17 poitnts to round out the Big 3.