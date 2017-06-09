Browns cut player the day he was supposed to throw out first pitch at Indians game

Being cut by an NFL team is never fun. Being cut by the Cleveland Browns, of all teams, is even worse. For Tyvis Powell, though, his day went from bad to terribly awkward.

The Browns announced his release on Friday, which also happens to be the same day that he was supposed to throw out the first pitch at the Cleveland Indians game.

Former Buckeye and current Browns safety Tyvis Powell is scheduled to throw out the first pitch before tonight's Indians game. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) June 9, 2017

Powell will probably still throw out the first pitch, since he did go to Ohio State, but his big moment is going to be a bit more uncomfortable than expected -- assuming he still goes through with it.

Powell was claimed by the Browns on February 6 after spending his rookie season with the Seahawks, appearing in eight games for Seattle. Cleveland got much deeper at safety this offseason by drafting Jabrill Peppers and trading for Calvin Pryor, making Powell expendable.

