Brandon Marshall calls Odell Beckham Jr. the biggest superstar in the history of football

Much has been made about Odell Beckham Jr.s absence from New York Giants OTAs this offseason as he reportedly holds out for a contract extension. Hes expected to report to mandatory minicamp next week, thus ending any controversy or speculation that hes unhappy in New York.

His teammates have been fairly mum on the subject, but fellow receiver Brandon Marshall understands where Beckham is coming from. Although he didnt speculate on where contract talks stand between the team and Beckham, he did share a message for the young receiver.

"I have spoken to him, and I guess my message to him is just keep being awesome. Keep rockin' out, Marshall told TMZ.

Beckham has come under a lot of criticism for his antics both on the field and off it from his yacht trip to Miami before the playoffs to his weird love affair with a kicking net. Theres no doubt hes an emotional player, but that doesnt seem to bother fans. Hes still among the most popular players in the league, or, as Marshall puts it, the biggest superstar in NFL history.

"He's the biggest superstar our game has ever seen in the history of football, he said. I'm happy to be his teammate lined up on the other side. Go double coverage him. Send all the coverage to him and I'll be backside, me and (Sterling Shepard) 1-on-1, and we'll be happy."

Take into account that Marshall and Beckham are now teammates, so obviously hes going to talk up his fellow receiver. But thats still a bold statement to make about a guy whos entering just his fourth season in the NFL.

9

View gallery





Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports | Brad Penner