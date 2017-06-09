Agent says first-round NBA Draft prospect Jonathan Jeanne has Marfan Syndrome

Jonathan Jeanne, a 7-foot-1 French center who is a first-round selection in many NBA mock drafts, has been diagnosed with Marfan Syndrome, according to his agent Bouna Ndiaye.

Yahoo Sports reports that a draft combine MRI revealed an abnormality in his spine that led to further testing and the eventual diagnosis. Former Baylor star Isaiah Austin got the same diagnosis during the 2014 pre-draft process and was not selected. He was cleared to play basketball again in 2016, but the condition which affects the bodys connective tissues -- is career-threatening.

Jeanne, 19, has already played professionally for the past four seasons in France, never averaging more than the 3.7 points and 3.9 rebounds he did last season.

