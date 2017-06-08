Throwback Thursday: Nolan Ryan fans 19 batters for on June 8, 1977

Nolan Ryan, pure and simply, had a cannon attached to his shoulder.

The Hall of Fame pitcher hurled seven-career no-hitters during his 27-year MLB career.

During his years with the Angels (1972-79), 'The Ryan Express' tossed four no-hittersand fanned 2,614 batters.

On June 8, 1977,Ryan struck out 19 batters for the third time in his career as the Angels defeat the Blue Jays 2-1. He allowed only six hits and walked five as well.